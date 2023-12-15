REPORT: Biden Privately Frustrated and Anxious About Hunter Biden Investigation, Lashes Out at Aides When Questioned on the Subject

According to people in the know, Joe Biden is much more upset about the investigation of his son Hunter than he reveals in public.

Joe is privately anxious and frustrated, and is even lashing out at his staffers if they ask him questions about it.

This is something that Republicans in the House and Senate should be aware of and one of the main reasons that they should keep the pressure on. Hunter Biden is a weakness for Joe. He is probably terrified of the idea of his son being found guilty of crimes and going to jail.

FOX News reports:

Joe Biden frustrated and anxious about Hunter, snaps at aides when asked about investigation: report President Biden is privately anxious about the criminal investigation into his son Hunter Biden, according to a new report from Wednesday that talked to close White House allies. “You can see it in his eyes, and you can see his shoulders slump,” one Biden confidant told Politico. “He’s so worried about Hunter. And we’re worried it could consume him.” “I know when he hurts,” former Sen. Chris Dodd, a Democrat, told the outlet. “He doesn’t talk about it much, most of us don’t. He has a real human decency, and a lot of it is created by scarring. And he’s worried.” “The White House has long stressed that the president does not interfere in matters before the Justice Department,” Politico wrote. “But privately, fears about the upcoming campaign and potential criminal trial have become an ever-present weight on the president, according to those close to him. The elder Biden has told friends he worries that his son could even backslide into addiction.”

Everyone knows that if the party roles were reversed, Democrats would work very hard to exploit this weakness and that’s exactly what Republicans should do. For years, Democrats have been telling us that no one is above the law. Republicans should make them prove that they truly believe that.