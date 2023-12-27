Rep. James Comer: Joe Biden Was Using at Least Three Fake Names on Govt. Emails to Communicate with Shady Business Associates (Video)

House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) joined FOX News to give an update on the impeachment probe of Joe Biden.

Comer told the FOX News audience that Joe Biden was using at least three fake government emails to communicate with his shady business associates.

Chairman James Comer: Right now, I think one of the most important amount of documentation that we need are those pseudonym emails. Remember, no one knew about these pseudonym emails until a few months ago. We found that Joe Biden was using at least three fake names on government emails. What we didn’t know until recently was that he was, in fact, using those pseudonym emails to communicate with not just his son, Hunter Biden, but also with his shady business associates… …And we also have questions for the national archives, which countries were involved in the documents that Joe Biden mishandled. That’s something that I think is very important of our investigation because we’ve identified, Jason, a couple of emails that Hunter sent to people in Ukraine, for example, that we believe may have been classified documents that Joe Biden mishandled that were in possibly the garage of Joe Biden’s house where his son was living.

James Comer also said Congress will move to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress when they get back from the Christmas holiday.

They appear to be taking their sweet time with this investigation. They even took a month off for Christmas!

So why are the Republicans slow walking this impeachment?