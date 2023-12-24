Rand Paul Releases Annual ‘Festivus Report’ Detailing Billions in Government Waste

For years now, Senator Rand Paul has been releasing an annual ‘Festivus Report’ to highlight government waste and this year is no different.

Paul’s list includes some truly amazing items this year, such as funding to study transgender monkeys.

It’s amazing what the government spends our tax dollars on, while telling us there’s not enough money for other things, like a border wall for instance.

The New York Post reports:

Transgender monkeys and $8K lobster tanks: Gov’t spending grievances aired in ‘Festivus Report’ Time to drag your pole out of the crawl space. In the most wonderful time of the year for Washington budget hawks, Sen. Rand Paul released his annual airing of spending grievances Friday in honor of the “Seinfeld”-immortalized holiday “Festivus.” From science experiments on transgender monkeys to $38 million in COVID payments to dead people, Paul’s report detailed what he called “a whopping $9 billion of waste” of taxpayer funds. “Last Festivus, we lamented over the national debt reaching an astronomical $30 trillion,” wrote Paul (R-Ky.). “Shockingly, in one short year, the career politicians and bureaucrats in Washington have managed to approach $34 trillion in debt, without so much as a second thought.” Paul blasted both political parties for contributing to the shortfall by voting to raise the debt ceiling in late May, “which empowered the government to borrow an unlimited amount of money until 2024.” “As Congress spends to reward its favored industries and pet projects, the American taxpayers are forced to pay the price through record high inflation and crippling interest rates,” he said in the report.

Rand Paul does a real public service by pointing out this nonsense.

Happy Festivus from @RandPaul. Our government wasted over $900B on: -Experiments on transgender monkeys

-$38M in COVID payments to dead people

-Graphic novels from CISA and DHS about “disinformation”

-Expensive lobster tanks

-Egyptian Tourism

-Russian cats on treadmills & More pic.twitter.com/ijwIBil8ej — ALX (@alx) December 24, 2023

It's that time of year again. Happy #Festivus! I've got a lot of problems with you people! And now, you're gonna hear about it. pic.twitter.com/cZaMOHmA2x — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2023

️ Whoopsie: Improper Federal Payments – $236,000,000,000

️ The Government Pays Dead People … Again! – $38,000,000

️ Dr. Fauci’s Transgender Monkey Study – $477,121 These are just a few more egregious examples but you can read them all! https://t.co/VGAWKvUk4L — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2023

The government sure is generous with our money.