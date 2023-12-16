Radical Michigan Imam Calls for Muslims to Wage Jihad in US (Video)

Ahmad Musa Jibril, a Michigan Islamist preacher, has called on American Muslims to wage Jihad against the “infidel West” and declared Muslims in the US should start “normalizing” Jihad.

An X account associated with the radical imam shared several clips, including one that labels Joe Biden a “terrorist” for his administration’s policy toward Israel.

“You have seen that senile Pharaoh of our time, he has lost his mind of everything, except his loyalty and support for Jewish occupiers is more to blame for the genocide in Palestine that the occupying Jews.”

“Yes, there is holy war in Islam, it is Jihad. This may be a surprise to many who grew up in the West, especially those who were born or grew up post 9/11, because of the growing number of hypocrites, who are spreading the American-Zionist Islam, and it has nothing to do with Islam, that version of Islam is and Islam that suits the enemies.”

“If you can’t raise your child telling him you want him to be mujahid and martyr, then you are the root of the problem.”

Jibril suggested that in the time following the October 7 attack by Hamas terrorists on Israeli civilians, young Muslims should understand that “the infidel West, particularly the US, are the enemies of Muslims.”

He also urged Muslim mothers to “nurse their infants with the love of Jihad and the ambition to become a mujahid and a martyr.”

Watch:

According to The New York Post, Jibril has a history of inciting those in his community. He called for young people to travel to Syria to fight alongside the barbarians of ISIS, and he faxed an ugly fan letter to CNN after a terror bombing in Riyadh in 1995.

A perpetrator in the London Bridge 2017 terror attack was also reportedly a listener of Jibril.

Alberto Fernandez, vice president of the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), told Fox News Digital, “You have pretty radicalizing, extreme content happening. This is stuff they uploaded on social media. It’s there for everybody to see.”

“If that’s the stuff that they’re saying openly, what are they saying that is not open?” Fernandez said.