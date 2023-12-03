Queens Stabbing: Five Stabbed, Four Dead Including Children; Suspect Fatally Shot After Injuring Two Officers (VIDEO)

A peaceful Sunday morning turned into a horrifying scene of violence in a quiet residential area of Far Rockaway, Queens, after a “madman” went on a stabbing rampage, resulting in the deaths of four individuals, including two children.

The suspect, 38-year-old Courtney Gordon, was subsequently shot and killed by responding officers after he inflicted injuries upon them, ABC7 NY reported.

At approximately 5:00 AM, emergency operators received a distress call from a young female who reported that her “cousin was attacking her family members.”

Outside the residence, the officers discovered an 11-year-old girl in critical condition, who later succumbed to her injuries. The suspect, Gordon, attempted to flee the scene, carrying luggage as he walked down the driveway, only to be confronted by the responding officers.

Without warning, Gordon attacked, stabbing one officer in the neck and chest and slashing another in the head. In a harrowing defense, one of the injured officers managed to draw his weapon and fatally shoot the assailant, according to CBS Austin.

Tragically, three additional bodies were found inside the home after the fire crew put out a fire that was started on purpose. Officials believe that Gordon set fire to a couch in the living room immediately after the murders.

A 44-year-old woman, a 12-year-old boy, and a man in his 30s were all found dead with fatal stab wounds. Additionally, a 61-year-old woman was found with multiple stabbing injuries and rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The New York Police Department is still looking into what caused the violent event. They found a steak knife at the place where it happened, and they think it was used in the crime.

Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey briefed the media outside Jamaica Hospital Medical Center on Sunday.

According to Maddrey, the suspect had one prior arrest, and that was for a strangulation domestic violence incident that took place in the Bronx.

“It seems he’s a Bronx resident who was visiting family members at this location,” said Maddrey.

WATCH: