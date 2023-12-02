Protester in Critical Condition After Setting Themself On Fire Outside Israeli Consulate in Atlanta, Security Guard Also Hurt (VIDEO)

A protester set themselves on fire outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta’s midtown neighborhood, resulting in critical injuries, according to local authorities. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum detailed the harrowing incident during a press briefing.

Authorities have yet to release further details about the protester, withholding the name, age, and gender out of respect for privacy and ongoing investigations, AP reported.

According to Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith, the unidentified individual, who had a Palestinian flag at the scene, reportedly doused themselves in gasoline and set themself on fire as an act of political protest. The security guard who intervened suffered burns on his wrist and leg.

Emergency services were dispatched to the midtown neighborhood location where the protest took place. Both the protester and the security guard were rushed to the hospital, with the protester enduring severe burn injuries and remaining in a critical condition.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, addressing a news conference, clarified that there was no perceived threat to the consular staff and no link to terrorism was evident.

“This appears to be an extreme act of political protest,” Schierbaum said.

“As the fire chief stated, the injured individuals were the individuals carrying out a protest. And a security guard who tried to stop the act to save the individual’s life was injured when the fire started.”

“But the community is safe. This department is aware of the tensions that are present right now in the Jewish community and in the Muslim community. We actually have dedicated patrols that are occurring at this location and at other Jewish and Muslim communities in the city. One of those officers was here and responded quickly once the incident occurred.”

“We continue to ensure that everyone is protected in Atlanta, Georgia, regardless of your religion, regardless of your heritage, regardless of your nationality. And we will continue to remain vigilant to ensure that everyone remains safe and that we work with our partners and our authorities to give that assurance to the residents of Atlanta.”

WATCH: