“Let My People Go” Documentary – A Film by Professor David Clements – Hit With Massive Cyber Attack During Launch of Film

Guest post by Joe Hoft

The “Let My People Go” documentary was the victim of a massive cyber attack during the launch of the film on Friday.

The documentary “Let My People Go” is truly the movie the Deep State does not want to reach audiences.

Shortly after launch of the film on Friday, the technical team behind the film’s website stated that their “monitoring systems detected a sudden and significant increase in traffic to the FrankSpeech website.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the traffic was malicious and part of a massive DDoS attack (distributed denial-of-service attack).

The attack targeted system servers, overwhelming them with requests during the movie’s launch. The technical team worked with the CDN (Content Delivery Network) Provider to mitigate the attack and restore access to the website as soon as possible. The website was fully operational again within 30-45 minutes.

In addition, many customers noted that Google was designating emails with links to the movie’s website LetMyPeopleGo.Movie as “spam.” As a result, verifications and sharing the film potentially became buried in tens of thousands of emails.

The film’s debut also coincided with the curious timing of a massive verdict against America’s mayor, Rudy Giuliani.

It appears there is an all out blitz to chill anyone’s efforts to get the word out on a documentary that dares to take on the rigged election machines and software.

