Pro-Vaccine Canadian Journalist Who Advocated for Vaxx Passport and Called for Unvaccinated to be Fired Dies at Age 33

Canadian leftist reporter Ian Vandaelle has died at age 33.

Ian promoted the dangerous COVID-19 vaccines and called for those police officers who refused the jab to be fired.

Journalist who advocated that the unvaccinated be put in concentration camps dies suddenly at the young age of 33: “Ian Vandaelle has died after being hospitalized and “declared neurologically dead,” his family revealed. Vandaelle was a business journalist who worked as a… pic.twitter.com/wx0JLDHexO — DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) December 14, 2023

Ian Vandaelle pushed for vaccine passports.

That’s two! I’m a Pfiderna man, and grinning like an idiot. pic.twitter.com/KT6xupuH1n — Ian Vandaelle (@IanVandaelle) July 11, 2021

Via The Canadian Independent on Substack

33-year-old Canadian MSM journalist who heavily promoted the Covid-19 vaccine, advocated for vaccine passports, and the firing of those who refused the jab has died after being hospitalized and “declared neurologically dead.” Ian Vandaelle, a 33-year-old Canadian business journalist, worked as a reporter and editor at the Financial Post and was previously a producer at BNN Bloomberg for over a decade. Stephanie Hughes, Vandaelle’s partner, shared the news of his death on her X account on December 5, 2023, stating, “I haven’t been on Twitter for a while because my partner, @IanVandaelle, has been in the hospital since Nov. 18. It’s with a heavy heart today that I say he was declared neurologically deceased this week and taken off life support this morning. He was 33 years old.” Vandaelle had taken to social media multiple times, advocating for incentives to encourage Covid-19 vaccination, the implementation of vaccine passports, and the termination of those who refused the jab.