Pro-Hamas Protesters Terrorize Children Waiting to Meet Santa at Toronto Mall; Chant “Jesus Was Palestinian” (Video)

A mob of pro-Hamas protesters terrorized children waiting to meet Santa Clause at a Toronto shopping mall on Friday, according to a viral video and reports. The protesters banged a drum and used a bullhorn to lead chants of the false claim “Jesus was a Palestinian.” A Toronto member of the Canadian parliament posted a statement condemning the protest.

A video clip from a longer version went viral:

“@areacode416ix pro #Hamas #Protests yesterday across 3 different malls in #Ontario (#BayshoreMall, #Yorkdale, & #Eaton Centre) – –

We told you, it only starts with the #jews but never ends with just the Jews”

A longer version shows the protesters were marching through the shopping mall and stopped to target the children waiting to meet Santa.

@TRobinsonNewEra in trinity square Toronto this evening. Children seeing Santa being screamed at through a megaphone. How pleasant of them! pic.twitter.com/YUSSAP8Ypx — Fulham96 (@LunasyCreations) December 16, 2023

Member of Parliament Kevin Vuong, who represents the Toronto area Spadina-Fort York, condemned the protesters, “Two of Toronto’s malls were targeted yesterday. How does harassing families saying hi to Santa advance the cause for a just & durable peace in the Middle East? Your right to freedom of expression does not mean you can disrupt others. Have some respect for Canadians.”

Two of Toronto’s malls were targeted yesterday. How does harassing families saying hi to Santa advance the cause for a just & durable peace in the Middle East? Your right to freedom of expression does not mean you can disrupt others. Have some respect for Canadians. https://t.co/K66TDCFhuB — Kevin Vuong (@KevinVuongMP) December 16, 2023

Even though the issue is “Palestine”, the issue is the revolution. Disrupting normal everyday life and traditions is part of the communist playbook.

An excerpt posted from the New Yorker of an interview with a member of Students for Justice in Palestine shows the group is a Marxist front: