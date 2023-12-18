President Trump Speaks at Reno, Nevada ‘Commit to Caucus’ Event, Blasts Joe Biden: “He is a Laughing Stock All Over the World” (VIDEO)

President Trump spoke in Reno, Nevada on Sunday at the ‘Commit to Caucus’ Event.

He blasted crooked Joe Biden, “He is a laughing stock all over the world,” Trump said.

“Crooked Joe is a low IQ individual.” Trump continued.

Watch:

“He is a laughing stock all over the world”: President Trump BLASTS Biden’s record on inflation, border, crime, foreign policy in Reno, Nevada Watch LIVE: https://t.co/ZEcCFpWxFF pic.twitter.com/uSnUS6O2R0 — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) December 17, 2023

President Trump also criticized Biden on the open southern border and said that under his regime, the highest number of illegals in U.S history have crossed the border.

“Under Biden you have the highest number of illegal border crossings in the history of our country. By far the highest number of illegal visa overstays and by far a new record being set every single week on drugs and every other lousy thing that is coming into our country,” Trump said.

Watch:

“As soon as we win the election, the momentum of our great victory will immediately begin stopping the hordes of illegal alien migrants who are charging across our border.“ — President Trump in Reno, Nevada Watch LIVE: https://t.co/ZEcCFpWxFF pic.twitter.com/sahjFfHbJH — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) December 17, 2023

President Trump also explained that protecting the U.S. border needs to take priority over the borders of other countries. He also said that he will end child trafficking with Title 42.

“We have to protect our own borders first before we defend the borders of foreign countries,” Trump said.

“I will also use title 42 to end the child trafficking crisis by returning all trafficked children to their families in their home countries immediately,” Trump continued.

Watch:

President Trump pledges to use Title 42 to return trafficked children to their home countries during speech in Reno, Nevada Watch LIVE: https://t.co/ZEcCFpWxFF pic.twitter.com/VKeWePaQV0 — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) December 17, 2023

President Trump is also determined to keep people out of the US who are hostile to our values. He wants to bring back the travel ban from countries that promote terrorism. He wants ideological screenings for people who want to come to the U.S.

Watch:

“If you hate America…then we don’t want you in our country.” — President Trump in Reno, Nevada Watch LIVE: https://t.co/ZEcCFpWxFF pic.twitter.com/ucchXGx8Ya — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) December 17, 2023

President Trump’s never give up attitude and determination will hopefully lead him to victory in 2024.