President Trump Pledges to END WAR On Christians (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump delivered remarks in Waterloo, Iowa, on Tuesday as he sits on a comfy 50-point lead in the Hawk Eye State.

Trump discussed very important topics with Iowa voters, such as the recent ruling in Colorado, the war on Christians, Christmas, and much more.

During his remarks, Trump stated that under the Biden administration, Christians have been under attack, and when he’s back in the Oval Office, he will “end the war on Christians.”

He proceeded to tell the crowd in Waterloo, “When I am back in the White House, never again will your government be used to target Christians and other religious believers. Upon taking office, I will create a new federal task force on fighting anti-Christian bias to be led by a fully reformed Department of Justice.”

WATCH:

President Trump in Waterloo, Iowa tonight: “As soon as I get back in the Oval Office, I’ll immediately end the war on Christians.” pic.twitter.com/9TUlTK8ww7 — ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) December 20, 2023

The 45th President also touched on the topic of how the left has replaced “Merry Christmas with “Happy Holidays.”

Trump stated, “When Joe Biden lit the National Christmas Tree earlier this month, he completely failed to even mention the birth of Jesus Christ.”

Trump then shared Biden hadn’t mentioned Jesus Christ in his annual Christmas remarks for the last three years.

Trump concluded by adding as President, he brought back the phrase “Merry Christmas” and “It was my honor to publicly celebrate the true source of Christmas joy, which is Jesus Christ.”

WATCH: