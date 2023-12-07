President Trump Calls Peekaboo James “Bats**t Crazy” and Far Left Judge Engoron “Crooked” Before Attending Ongoing New York Show Trial (VIDEO)

President Trump was back in court in New York City on Thursday. Trump is being charged with business fraud by a corrupt, politicized Attorney General who is out to destroy the business community in New York City.

There are no victims in the case – except for the Trump family. President Trump took out major loans and paid them back on time with interest. The far-left AG is suing him for this. She created fake numbers to bring the president to court, including an estimate of Mar-a-Lago’s worth at $18 million. The entire case is a farce.

President Trump was placed back on a gag order last week so that he will not be able to defend himself during this process.

This is what life in a banana republic looks like. It is the Marxist’s dream.

Trump ignored the gag order this morning and unloaded on “Peekaboo” James and Engoron on Truth Social before leaving home this morning.

When President Trump arrived, he spoke with the far-left press.

President Trump: Thank you very much, everybody. This is a witch hunt the likes of which probably nobody has ever seen. We put on a case that is absolutely 100%. There’s not a judge in the country that wouldn’t have given us a total victory. But there’s not a judge in the country that would have even taken this case. This is a witch hunt. It’s a very corrupt trial. Are you opening the data? We won this case at the Appellate Division. Most of it would cover about 90% of the case. We won this case at the Appellate Division and this judge refuses to acknowledge the Appellate Division. He said very specifically, we’re going forward because there’s something wrong here. We won this case.

Remember this! This case was won at the Appellate Division and the judge refuses to do what the Appellate Division demands he do. Nobody’s ever seen anything like this. When you win at the Appellate Division, at your High Court, the judge has to be bound by what their decision is. Well, we won at the appellate Division. Part of that victory was Ivanka not having to put herself through this, and they ruled that.

But the bigger part of it was that about 90% because of statute of limitations, about 90% of the case disappears. So remember this, we won the case at the Appellate Division and this judge refuses to acknowledge that victory or that demand. That’s very serious.

So we’re going in now. We have an expert witness, one of the great experts in the country, and I hope you’ll all be able to listen to him, but it’ll just be another day. Are you opening? If you look at the case, we did nothing wrong. There were no victims. The bank loves us. The bank testified they love us. We did absolutely nothing wrong. We never even defaulted. We never had a default letter sent to us. The bank said we were a perfect.