President of CAIR Nihad Awad – Who Is a Joe Biden ‘Partner’ on ‘Anti-Semitism’ – Cheers Slaughter of 1,300 Jews in Southern Israel on Oct. 7 (VIDEO)

CAIR President Nihad Awad cheers slaughter of 1,300 Jews by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) defines itself as a Muslim civil rights organization and advocacy group.

In 2008 the FBI ruled CAIR an unindicted co-conspirator in the terror-finance trial against the Holy Land Foundation and its former officials.

In recent years CAIR has been a leading voice in censoring and banning conservative voices on social media.

And recently the Biden regime listed CAIR as a partner in fighting “anti-Semitism.”

Then today MEMRI org released video of CAIR’s Executive Director Nihad Awad cheering the the October 7th slaughter of 1,300 Jews in southern Israel by Hamas.

Nihad Awad: “The people of Gaza only decided to break the siege, the walls of the concentration camp, on October 7. And yes, I was happy to see people breaking the siege and throwing down the shackles of their own land and walk free into their land, which they were not allowed to walk i.”

This is the group Joe Biden picked to help fight anti-Semitism!

The Biden regime on Friday silently erased CAIR from its partner role in fighting anti-Semitism.

