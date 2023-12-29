Powder Keg South America: Maduro Mobilizes 5K Troops, Dozens of Military Vessels and Planes to Essequibo Region After British Warship Heads to Guyana

Tensions have escalated considerably at the disputed Essequibo region of Guyana, as Venezuela has decided to deploy more than 5,000 soldiers on its eastern Caribbean coast.

The move by Venezuelan socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro comes after neighboring Guyana received a British warship, amid a growing dispute over the Essequibo territory.

Read: Guyana on High Alert Against Maduro’s Invasion Threat – Referendum’s Turnout Is Said To Have Been Very Low – Venezuelan Voters Also Allegedly Rejected Arbitration by International Court

While at first glance this may sound of low interest to the American public, a potential military conflict may be about to erupt at a mere two thousand miles from Florida – just imagine the repercussions, beginning with the Southern border surge situation.

Read: Powder Keg America: Socialist Dictator Maduro Orders Venezuelan Companies To Start Prospecting Oil and Gas in the Disputed Waters of Guyana

Bloomberg reported:

“’Venezuela has the right to defend itself, to tranquility, to peace’, Maduro said Thursday on state TV, while accusing Guyana of violating an agreement signed two weeks ago to continue talks over the oil-rich territory without the use of arms. ‘We do not accept provocations, threats from anything or anyone’.

Venezuela made a similar move in 2018 to halt ships working for Exxon Mobil Corp off in the area. Today’s actions, which Maduro said were just the first stage of a wider plan, could lead to an escalation of the long-dormant dispute between the neighboring countries over the Essequibo, a region roughly the size of Florida that’s controlled by Guyana but claimed by Venezuela since the 19th century.

Venezuela’s Navy Commander Neil Villamizar said 5,682 military personnel from several components of Venezuela’s armed forces were deployed, along with three ocean patrol vessels, three multipurpose vessels, seven missile boats, eight amphibious vehicles and over 20 fighter planes, including 12 Sukhoi.”

The troops deployed reportedly represent only 4% of Venezuela’s estimated military force – but it matches the number of Guyana’s estimated combatants. That tells us the disparity of forces involved.

Of course, this balance of power could shift if Guyana’s allies intervene.

Read: BRINK OF WAR: Dictator Maduro Declares Oil-Rich Esequibo Region Part of Venezuela, Appoints Military Authority for the Area – Guyana Loses Troops in Helicopter Crash

As it was widely expected, the UK sending one military ship to the region prompted an escalation response by Maduro – played into his hands, so to say.

The UK has once and again reaffirmed its support for Guyana – but they sent a junior Cabinet member to the region: David Rutley, British Minister for the Americas, Caribbean and Overseas Territories. That speaks for itself, at a time when West seems overextended in its military support for foreign conflicts.

Miami Herald reported:

“While providing few details about the extent and duration of the exercise, the Venezuelan military said that its initial phase included the participation of about a dozen war vessels, including gunboats and supply ships, and twice as many planes, including fighter jets, in the Gulf of Paria, west of Trinidad, and in front of the Orinoco Delta, west of Guyana.”

Read: Exxon Mobil and Other US Oil Majors Defy Venezuelan Dictator Maduro’s Orders To Withdraw From Guyana’s Essequibo Area – Companies Move ‘Aggressively’ With Production Plans

Maduro took to national television surrounded by military officers. He said that the visit of the British warship was a threat.

“’Venezuela cannot sit idly by in the face of a threat, we are responding in a proportional measure’, he said. ‘I ordered the activation of a joint action of the entire Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) on the eastern Caribbean of Venezuela, on the Atlantic coast, a joint action of a defensive nature in response to the provocation and threat of the United Kingdom against the peace and the sovereignty of our country’.”

Guyana President Irfaan Ali, on his X account, said no state has anything to fear from the scheduled military exercises being conducted in Guyana’s territory.

“’We harbor no ambitions or intentions to covet what does not belong to us. We are fully committed to peaceful relations with our neighbors and all countries in our Region. Guyana remains fully steadfast in promoting and advancing peace whilst pursuing national development’, he said. ‘Guyana has long been engaged in partnerships with regional and international states aimed at enhancing internal security. These partnerships pose a threat to no one and are in no way intended to be aggressive or constitute an offensive act against any State’.”

