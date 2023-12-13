POLL: Support for Trump Among Black Americans is up Nine Points From 2020

Black Americans are increasingly turning their support to Donald Trump for 2024, according to new polling from GenForward.

Trump’s support among black Americans has increased by nine points since the 2020 election.

This is likely due to issues such as the economy and the disaster at the southern border. In recent months, black Americans in Chicago and other cities have spoken out loudly against the flood of illegal border crossers being moved into their communities.

Breitbart News reports:

Poll: 17% of Black Americans Support Donald Trump, Up 9 Points from 2020 Former President Donald Trump’s support among black Americans is surging ahead of the 2024 election, polling from GenForward shows. The black vote is a key demographic that has heavily favored Democrats for the past 50 years. Trump won 8 percent of black voters in 2020. GenForward polling found: – 17 percent of black Americans currently support Trump

– 20 percent of black Americans said they would vote for “someone else” other than Trump or Biden “It is possible, and we’ve seen it before, that a higher number, in particular Black men because of a kind of hypermasculinity of Donald Trump, could vote for Trump [again],” the founder and director of the GenForward project and University of Chicago political science professor Cathy Cohen told Politico. The poll surveyed 3,448 eligible voters from November 8–30 with a 3-point margin of error.

This news should terrify Democrats.

Poll: 17% of black Americans support Trump, up 9% from 2020. Former President Donald Trump's support among black Americans is surging ahead of the 2024 election, polling from GenForward shows.https://t.co/OJBUCpCwRX — jacque1111 (@1111jacq) December 13, 2023

Biden’s vote share with Black voters in new GenForward poll: a dismal 63%. 17% would vote for Trump. https://t.co/9wFYFeVubV — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) December 12, 2023

Black Americans should know that despite everything Democrats and the media tell them, they are welcome in the Trump coalition. Trump wants to make America better for all Americans, regardless of race.