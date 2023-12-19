POLL: 54 Percent of Democrats Want to Replace Joe Biden as the 2024 Democrat Nominee, Joe and Jill Reportedly ‘Frustrated’

New polling from FOX News has found that a stunning 54 percent of Democrats want someone other than Joe Biden to be the 2024 Democrat nominee.

A majority of those people will vote for Biden anyway if it comes down to him vs. Trump, but some of them will vote third party and others will stay home. It’s just shocking to see how many people in Joe’s own party are unhappy about his candidacy.

Many people are speculating that Biden will step down before the election, but don’t discount Biden’s ego. He thinks that he is doing a great job and may insist on running, believing that he will easily beat Trump.

Breitbart News reports:

Poll: 54% of Democrat Voters Want to Replace Joe Biden as 2024 Nominee Democrat party voters are unhappy President Joe Biden, 81, is the presumptive Democrat nominee to likely challenge former President Donald Trump, Fox News polling revealed Sunday. The poll highlights the disconnect and discord inflicting the Democrat party after Biden refused to step aside and allow a different Democrat to lead the party. The survey showed: – 54 percent of Democrat primary voters prefer an alternative to Biden.

– Just 43 percent of Democrat primary voters want to keep Biden. The polling showed a slight uptick in negative sentiment against the president: – October: 53 percent prefer an alternative, while 45 want to keep Biden

– March: 52 percent prefer an alternative, while 44 want to keep Biden

Biden doesn’t understand these numbers and is apparently ‘frustrated’ by them.

The Washington Post reported:

After pardoning a pair of turkeys, an annual White House tradition, Biden delivered some stern words for the small group assembled: His poll numbers were unacceptably low and he wanted to know what his team and his campaign were doing about it. He complained that his economic message had done little to move the ball, even as the economy was growing and unemployment was falling, according to people familiar with his comments, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a private conversation. For months, the president and first lady Jill Biden have told aides and friends they are frustrated by the president’s low approval rating and the polls that show him trailing former president Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination — and in recent weeks, they have grown upset that they are not making more progress.

The Bidens are beyond tone deaf. They’re clueless. The reasons for his awful polling are all around them, but they refuse to see it.