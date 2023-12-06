PHILLY: Macy’s Security Guard Stabbed to Death by Suspect with Long Rap Sheet Trying to Steal Hats From Store (VIDEO)

New video has surfaced of the Macy’s security guard who was stabbed to death by a repeat offender with a long rap sheet in Philadelphia.

Macy’s security stopped Tyrone Garcell Tunnell, 30, from trying to steal hats at a Center City store on Monday morning.

Tunnell was released by security. He came back a few minutes later and stabbed one of the security guards to death. Another security guard who jumped in to help his co-worker suffered stab wounds to his face and arm.

“According to court documents, Tunnell has been arrested more than a dozen times for retail theft, robbery and drug offenses across the region, including Philadelphia and Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery counties.,” WPVI reported.

Far-left Soros-backed Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced charges against Tunnell on Tuesday.

“Tunnell was charged with murder, attempted murder and other related charges for his role in the fatal stabbing,” CBS News reported.

VIDEO (warning: graphic):

Philadelphia – *GRAPHIC CONTENT* NEW VIDEO surfaces of Philly Macy’s stabbing murder where a 27 year old loss prevention officer was stabbed to death by repeat offender Tyrone Garcell Tunnell Philly DAO charged Tunnell with murder after they say he attempted items from the… pic.twitter.com/OhS0bqbqB7 — PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) December 6, 2023

The victim was identified as Eric Harrison, 27.

More on this stabbing from WPVI: