One Dead, Two Injured in Paris Terror Attack – Islamist Was Shouting “Allahu Akbar” During Attack Near Eiffel Tower

An Islamist murdered one man and injured at least two others in a knife and hammer terrorist attack Saturday in Paris.

“A knife and hammer attack in the Quai de Grenelle area, in Paris (15th), left one dead and one injured this Saturday evening. The alleged perpetrator of the tragedy was arrested. He shouted “Allah Akbar” during the attack, a police source told AFP.” https://t.co/si3aY3mWGd — Alberto Miguel Fernandez (@AlbertoMiguelF5) December 2, 2023

The attacker was screaming “Allahu Akbar!” during the attack.

BREAKING: 1 killed and 2 wounded in suspected terror attack in Paris. Witnesses say the attacker shouted “Allahu Ahkbar” and started stabbing people at random on the street. pic.twitter.com/ZTUOjfXH34 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 2, 2023

The attack took place near the Bir-Hakiem bridge.

The killer was arrested. He attacked innocent pedestrians at random.