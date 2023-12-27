Ohio Lottery Disrupted by “Cybersecurity Incident” Over Christmas Weekend

The Ohio Lottery announced Wednesday that the state lottery’s computer systems were disrupted by a “cyber security” incident Christmas Eve that is still affecting the lottery. Retail sales of draw games and scratch tickets were not affected, however cashing of winning tickets over $599 via mobile or at ‘super retailers’ has been affected. The lottery commission said it disconnected “key systems to contain the issue.”

An investigation is taking place.

A statement posted to the Ohio Lottery site says:

SECURITY INCIDENT UPDATE

The Ohio Lottery recently experienced a cybersecurity event affecting our computer systems. Upon learning of the issue, we took precautionary steps to protect our environment, including disconnecting key systems to contain the issue.

We immediately commenced an internal investigation. That investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.

We are working as quickly as we can to determine the scope and impact of the incident.

We appreciate your understanding as we work through this issue.

How can I check my numbers to see if I won?

Winning numbers can be checked using the Ohio Lottery website and mobile application or at any Ohio Lottery Retailer.

Are the Winning Numbers and Jackpots Up to Date on the Website and Mobile App?

Winning numbers and the next jackpot for all draw games are updated as soon as the drawing is complete. However, currently the winning numbers for KENO and Lucky One and the updated EZPLAY® Progressive jackpots are not available.

Can I cash in my winning Lottery ticket?

Yes. Prizes up to $599 may be cashed at any Ohio Lottery Retailer location. Prizes over $600 may be mailed to the Ohio Lottery Central Office or claimed using the digital claim form. To learn more, please visit: https://www.ohiolottery.com/Claiming/HowToClaim.

Can I use the mobile cashing app or go to a Super Retailer location to cash my prize above $600?

No, currently the mobile cashing app and our Super Retailer locations are not cashing prizes greater than $599. The Lottery will notify the public once these services resume. In the interim, prize claims can still be mailed to:

The Ohio Lottery Commission

The Lausche Building – Room 452

615 West Superior Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44113