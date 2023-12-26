NYPD Requests Level 3 Mobilization for Large Pro-Hamas Protest in Midtown on Christmas Night – Angry Protest Mob Attacks Police, Injuries Reported

The New York Police requested a Level 3 mobilization against the large Pro-Hamas protest in Midtown on Christmas night.

The godless protesters did not let Christmas keep them at home tonight.

The pro-Palestinian mob is attacking police in Midtown tonight.

Several police officers were injured in the violence.

The protest mob marched by St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Midtown on Christmas to scream outside of the church.

Pro-Palestinain advocates gathered at st. Patrick’s cathedral church in midtown Manhattan to remind people that Christmas is cancelled in Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus, in protest of the Israeli genocide in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/SNjL37QnVz — Kuffiya (@Kuffiyateam) December 25, 2023

These violent protesters will NOT be held in prison for three years without trial.

More footage from The NYPD Level Three mobilization for a large protest that is taking place in Midtown #Manhattan, where Pro-Hamas supporters are reportedly engaging violently with the police. #NYC For more breaking news updates, follow us at @TheNewsTrending #israel #Gaza pic.twitter.com/izslbW0cMU — Hot news (@TheNewsTrending) December 26, 2023

They advertised their Christmas demonstration.

