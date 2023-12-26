NYPD Requests Level 3 Mobilization for Large Pro-Hamas Protest in Midtown on Christmas Night – Angry Protest Mob Attacks Police, Injuries Reported

New York City Police were attacked in Midtown on Christmas night by Pro-Palestinian protesters.

The New York Police requested a Level 3 mobilization against the large Pro-Hamas protest in Midtown on Christmas night.

The godless protesters did not let Christmas keep them at home tonight.

The pro-Palestinian mob is attacking police in Midtown tonight.
Several police officers were injured in the violence.

The protest mob marched by St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Midtown on Christmas to scream outside of the church.

These violent protesters will NOT be held in prison for three years without trial.

They advertised their Christmas demonstration.

