NYC Mayor Eric Adams Accuses Fellow Democrats on City Council of Following a ‘Far-Left Agenda’ on Crime

New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently accused his fellow Democrats on the city council of pursuing a far left agenda.

The mayor is caught between a rock and a hard place. He was elected as a pro-police candidate who was going to tackle the city’s crime problem. Yet almost all of the Democrats in his orbit are still following the progressive position on crime and policing.

Adams must be very frustrated if he has been pushed to the point of admitting that his own party is part of the problem.

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

NYC Mayor Accuses His City Council of ‘Far-Left Agenda’ New York City mayor Eric Adams accused his fellow Democrats on the city council of following a “far-left agenda” on criminal justice, indicating in-party tension as the Big Apple faces a wave of hate crimes. “This assault on public safety is just wrong,” Adams told radio host John Catsimatidis on Wednesday. “You have people who have a far-left agenda, who don’t believe in supporting police, and they’re writing this legislation and just handing it off to the council people.” The council, which has a Democratic supermajority, earlier that day passed two bills that ban solitary confinement and require police officers to list the race and gender of every person they encounter during an investigation. Both bills passed with enough votes to override Adams’s veto, the New York Post reported. Hate crimes in New York City, a vast majority of which are anti-Semitic, last month rose by 33 percent compared with the same period last year, CBS reported. That rise mirrors a national trend, with the Anti-Defamation League reporting in October that anti-Semitic incidents rose by 400 percent following Hamas’s terrorist attack on Israel. While overall crime in the city has slightly decreased compared with last year, transit crimes, felony assaults, and car thefts have all jumped up.

The question now is, what is Adams going to do about it?

"Mayor Eric Adams blasts NYC Council's 'far-left agenda' after controversial NYPD, DOC bills" https://t.co/sGStoEqtis On this he's 100% right. Clearly, these council people want to see MORE of their "constituents" raped, murdered and mugged. Every single one must be primaried. — Stanphyl Capital (@StanphylCap) December 21, 2023

If New Yorkers really want this situation to change, they are going to have to replace at least some of these city council members.