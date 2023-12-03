NOW IT HITS THEM: Rep. Comer Says It Will Be “Tough” to Vote on Impeachment After He Joined Over 100 Republicans to Expel George Santos (VIDEO)

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer joined Maria Bartiromo this morning on Sunday Morning Futures.

During their discussion, Maria asked the Oversight Chairman about the Republicans voting to expel Rep. George Santos on Friday.

105 Republican members of Congress voted to remove Republican Rep. Santos from Congress after he was indicted by the House Ethics Committee on several charges. George Santos has not even had his day in court but Republicans were anxious to get rid of him. James Comer also voted to expel Santos.

James Comer responded to the new reality without a reliable conservative voter like George Santos.

Chairman James Comer: “Yeah, it’s tough. I think we can lose one or two members. Look, Ken Buck votes no on everything. He’s certainly doing all he can to try out to be the next anchor on MSNBC.”

Republicans now have a 3 vote majority in Congress after ousting Santos – a reliable conservative vote.

Comer says it will be “tough” now that Santos is gone. Then why did Republicans oust him?

It takes 218 members to make a voting majority in the US House of Representatives.

Republicans are now down to 221 voting members.

Thanks to the RINOs on Friday, Republicans only hold a three person majority.

These same Republicans cannot impeach Alejandro Mayorkas, who is leading an invasion of millions into the US through the open southern border.

These same Republicans are unwilling to line up a vote to start impeachment hearings against Joe Biden.

But they removed George Santos, a staunch Republican voter, from Congress.

They shot themselves in the foot.

Here are the 105.

Remember their names!

Primary them out! They don’t represent you!

– Aderholt, Alabama

– Allen, Georgia

– Amodei, Nevada

– Armstrong, North Dakota

– Bacon, Nebraska

– Balderson, Ohio

– Barr, Kentucky

– Bentz, Oregon

– Bergman, Michigan

– Bice, Oklahoma

– Buck, Colorado

– Bucshon, Indiana

– Burgess, Texas

– Calvert, California

– Carey, Ohio

– Carter (GA), Georgia

– Chavez-DeRemer, Oregon

– Ciscomani, Arizona

– Cole, Oklahoma

– Comer, Kentucky

– Crenshaw, Texas

– Curtis, Utah

– D’Esposito, New York

– De La Cruz, Texas

– Diaz-Balart, Florida

– Duarte, California

– Dunn (FL), Florida

– Edwards, North Carolina

– Ellzey, Texas

– Estes, Kansas

– Feenstra, Iowa

– Ferguson, Georgia

– Fitzpatrick, Pennsylvania

– Flood, Nebraska

– Foxx, North Carolina

– Franklin, Scott, Florida

– Garbarino, New York

– Garcia, Mike, California

– Gimenez, Florida

– Gonzales, Tony, Texas

– Granger, Texas

– Graves (LA), Louisiana

– Green (TN), Tennessee

– Grothman, Wisconsin

– Guest, Mississippi

– Guthrie, Kentucky

– Hinson, Iowa

– Houchin, Indiana

– Hudson, North Carolina

– James, Michigan

– Johnson (SD), South Dakota

– Joyce (OH), Ohio

– Joyce (PA), Pennsylvania

– Kean (NJ), New Jersey

– Kiggans (VA), Virginia

– Kiley, California

– Kim (CA), California

– LaHood, Illinois

– LaLota, New York

– Langworthy, New York

– Latta, Ohio

– LaTurner, Kansas

– Lawler, New York

– Letlow, Louisiana

– Lucas, Oklahoma

– Malliotakis, New York

– Maloy, Utah

– Mann, Kansas

– McClain, Michigan

– Meuser, Pennsylvania

– Miller (OH), Ohio

– Miller-Meeks, Iowa

– Molinaro, New York

– Moore (UT), Utah

– Moran, Texas

– Murphy, North Carolina

– Newhouse, Washington

– Nunn (IA), Iowa

– Obernolte, California

– Owens, Utah

– Pence, Indiana

– Pfluger, Texas

– Rogers (KY), Kentucky

– Rose, Tennessee

– Rouzer, North Carolina

– Rutherford, Florida

– Schweikert, Arizona

– Scott, Austin, Georgia

– Simpson, Idaho

– Smith (NJ), New Jersey

– Smucker, Pennsylvania

– Stauber, Minnesota

– Steel, California

– Steil, Wisconsin

– Thompson (PA), Pennsylvania

– Valadao, California

– Van Drew, New Jersey

– Wagner, Missouri

– Webster (FL), Florida

– Wenstrup, Ohio

– Westerman, Arkansas

– Williams (NY), New York

– Womack, Arkansas

– Yakym, Indiana

– Zinke, Montana