NOT A FAIR FIGHT: Elon Musk Dunks On Hunter Biden After Hunter Calls Him “Dumb” and “Damaged” (AUDIO)

No one ever accused Hunter Biden of being smart (except his dad!) or having common sense. He got a pithy reminder after going on a delusional rant about the world’s richest man.

Hunter was a guest on far-left musician Moby’s podcast Friday to discuss his battles with drugs, the investigations into his criminal activities, and how he feels about his enemies.

While on the show, Hunter went on a crazy and ironic rant against X/Twitter owner Elon Musk. Hunter called Musk “dumb,” “damaged,” and partially blamed him for his problems.

Hunter: Then you have the people who are the most culpable of all. You have the people who just love to feed it because it is just some kind of game. The one thing about Elon Musk that I am certain of is there’s another damaged human being. And I say that he is the dumbest, smart person I think the world has ever known. Elon Musk doesn’t care about the godd*mn First Amendment. He doesn’t care about anybody but himself! Elon Musk doesn’t care about democracy. Elon Musk doesn’t care about our freedom to vote…Is there anything you have seen any rational defense of democracy about what we’ve created as Americans, his adopted country?

LISTEN:

Hunter Biden calls @elonmusk a “very damaged human being” and claims Musk is “culpable” in spreading misinformation against him pic.twitter.com/IdH0fJE9hL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2023

It’s safe to say Hunter has not looked in the mirror for a while because he perfectly resembles the meaning of “dumb” and “damaged.”

Hunter went on to whine that the GOP was trying to “kill” him to destroy his father’s regime.

“What they’re trying to do is they’re trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle, and so therefore destroying a presidency in that way,”

Elon Musk dunked on Hunter following his meltdown.

Exactly what “misinformation” is he talking about? The dude made so many videos of himself doing crime that he should get an award for cinematography!

Exactly what “misinformation” is he talking about? The dude made so many videos of himself doing crime that he should get an award for cinematography! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2023

This would probably be the only award Hunter has ever earned in his spoiled life.