NewsBusters Shares the Worst Examples of Journalism in 2023 Including ‘The Jihadist Journalism Award for Helping Hamas’

Each year, Newsbusters gathers examples of outrageous partisan virtue-signaling masquerading as “journalism” for their list of “awards” of the worst of the worst.

This year, the leftist hacks in the media provided plenty of options to choose from.

There was so much to choose from, in fact, that NewsBusters editors expanded their list and broke the Worst of 2023 into eight additional categories, including “The Craziest Analysis Award; The Damn Those Conservatives Award; The Joy of Hate Award for Joy Reid Rants; The Jihadist Journalism Award for Helping Hamas; The Damning Florida’s Dictator Award; The Praising and Protecting Old Joe Award; The Cursing the Conservative Court Award and the Celebrity Freak-Outs Award.”

This year, The Jihadist Journalism Award for Helping Hamas went to CBS’s Imtiaz Tyab for his Hamas cheerleading and the implication that homicidal terrorists who murder babies and use rape as a tool of war are really just plucky little underdogs with a dream.

Tyab told his audience, “You know, over the years, I’ve made frequent trips to Gaza and have spoken with several Hamas leaders, and, you know, they know their military capabilities are no match for Israel’s enormous firepower. But what they lack in firepower, they make up for in ideology and sheer determination.”

Watch:

Without further ado here is the winner (followed by the top runners-up):

WORST OF 2023: The Jihadist Journalism Award for helping Hamas goes to CBS’s Imtiaz Tyab His infamous line “But what [Hamas] lack in fire power, they make up for in ideology and sheer determination.” pic.twitter.com/rr7tJCt6bv — MRCTV (@mrctv) December 28, 2023

MRC’s Tim Graham joined Newsmax to discuss the awards.

On Newsmax, it was time to ponder the bizarre tweet from Eric Levitz at New York mag trying to say just because the babies in Israel were “found headless” doesn’t mean they were beheaded. This would be comical, if it wasn’t trying to diminish something horrendous. pic.twitter.com/jvcrB425h2 — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) December 28, 2023

Runners-up for the award include New York Magazine’s Eric Levitz, Los Angeles Times investigative reporter Adam Elmahrek, MSNBC Host Ayman Mohyeldin, and correspondent Debora Patta for the following quotes:

Eric Levitz: “Last night, I asserted that this report indicated that babies were beheaded. This was an overstatement. I should have said that the report established that babies were found headless, a fact that lends plausibility to claims of beheading, but which does not prove them. The verb behead has multiple definitions, and is sometimes used to mean decapitate; the report indicates that Hamas did behead babies in that sense. But the term can also connote a form of execution using a knife, and we do not have confirmation of beheading in this sense.”

Adam Elmahrek: “The only source for ‘Hamas beheaded babies’ appears to be the Israeli military, which is widely known to spread lies and disinformation. Journalists, this is the fog of war. You’ll be seeing all sorts of claims. Don’t amplify unverified, sensational info.”

Ayman Mohyeldin: “It would be very naive to just simply say every Palestinian agrees with what Hamas is doing. But Hamas is saying, ‘Well, if nobody is able to defend, what is happening for Palestinians in the West Bank or East Jerusalem, with the home demolitions, the arrests, the children being killed, the desecration of holy sites, if they’re unable to do that, then we only have the ability to do it with military might and crude weapons and military.’”

Nada Bashir: “Of course we have heard from regional voices, we have heard from international rights groups and human rights organizations who have said that, while this attack was deplorable, and deeply unprecedented, it did not happen in a vacuum. This has come after decades of what Hamas and other Palestinians view to be occupation of Palestinian territory. It comes after decades of violation of Palestinian rights and decades of which is where the rights groups and U.N. Human rights experts have characterized as policies and practices which amount to apartheid.”

Debora Patta: “Night after night, the bombs rain down with the Israel Defense Forces saying they have now surrounded Gaza City. But around the world, people are recoiling in horror at the staggering civilian death toll with calls for a ceasefire growing louder. And as Secretary of State Antony Blinken does his diplomatic rounds his visit on Sunday with Palestinian Authority President Abbas was met with hostility. There is growing anger against the United States here in Ramallah, in the West Bank, with crowds chanting ‘Blinken, you’ve got blood on your hands.’”

Watch MRC’s full montage of the runners-up below.

Visit NewsBusters for additional award winners, including:

WORST OF 2023: The Craziest Analysis Award

WORST OF 2023: Damn Those Conservatives Award

WORST OF 2023: The Joy of Hate Award for Joy Reid Rants