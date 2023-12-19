New Internal Slides within IBM’s Red Hat Explains ‘How Whiteness Works’ – ‘Whiteness….Hides the Rules Then Rigs the Game Over and Over Again’

O’Keefe strikes again!

O’Keefe Media Group late Monday evening releases slides from IBM’s “Red Hat” explaining “how whiteness works.”

“Whiteness constructs the game, hides the rules, then rigs the game, over and over again”… MORE…



slide obtained by O’Keefe Media Group



BREAKING: New internal slides within IBM's Red Hat explains 'how whiteness works' "Whiteness constructs the game, hides the rules, then rigs the game, over and over again"… MORE… pic.twitter.com/zx0lx8w3QL — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 19, 2023

O’Keefe released the new slides just days after he obtained an internal document from IBM‘s RedHat that reads like a religious text: The “Allyship Commandments” are 10 race-based rules employees must observe.

One commandment states, “only white people can be racist”

Another states, “Accepts that WHITE people are responsible for dismantling racism”

Last Monday evening OMG released a leaked video of IBM CEO Arvind Krishna admitting to using coercion to fire people and take away their bonuses unless they discriminate in the hiring process.

“You got to move both forward by a percentage that leads to a plus on your bonus,” Krishna said about hiring Hispanics, “and by the way if you lose, you lose part of your bonus.”

James O’Keefe pointed out that after pulling ads from X for ‘racism,’ IBM chief Arvind Krishna says he will fire, demote, or strip bonuses from execs who don’t hire enough blacks, Hispanics — or hire too many Asians.

“Asians are not an underrepresented minority in tech in America…I’m not going to finesse this, for blacks, we should try to get towards 13 percent,” says Krishna.

O’Keefe: Paul Cormier, the chairman of Red Hat, a subsidiary of IBM, says in the leaked recording that Red Hat has terminated people because they weren’t willing to engage in racial discrimination through hiring and promotion.

“Title VII of the Civil Rights Act makes it illegal for employers to discriminate on the basis of race in the workplace,” James O’Keefe said.