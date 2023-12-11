Netanyahu: “First We Will Win in the South and Then We Will Deal With the North”

Dozens of Hamas terrorists have been killed in Israel Air Force strikes over the past 24 hours, the IDF reported, including armed terrorists exiting a medical clinic. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority will run Gaza when Operation “Swords of Iron” is completed.

IDF soldiers uncovered a room used for RPG training inside a mosque in Jabalya, Arutz Sheva reported. Nahal Brigade soldiers also found many weapons, including rifles, grenades, cartridges, etc. – some of them inside UNRWA bags.

The IDF revealed that overnight, the Jerusalem Brigade, in cooperation with intelligence, ground, and air forces, thwarted an attempted Hamas attack on IDF troops and destroyed a tunnel shaft. A Hamas attack on a location where IDF troops were taking cover was thwarted. IDF soldiers targeted terrorists who came out of the tunnel shaft and destroyed it.

Hamas fired rockets at Israel from the humanitarian zone in southern Gaza near displaced civilians and a United Nations facility, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday.

The military also released visual evidence of the launch site where, on Wednesday at around 3:59 p.m., a barrage of 12 rockets was fired at the city of Beersheva.

.@UN, hear a loud noise yesterday? That was the sound of 12 Hamas rockets launched toward Israeli civilians in southern Israel. Hamas is the enemy of humanity and makes itself a threat to the entire world. pic.twitter.com/0RDeUfH5j7 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 7, 2023

“The rockets were launched near the tents of Gazan citizens who were evacuated to the south of the Gaza Strip for their protection and near the U.N. facilities,” the IDF said.

Gazan terrorists have fired more than 11,500 rockets towards Israeli territory since Oct. 7. 110 rockets, including 30 Grad projectiles, were found hidden among boxes belonging to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which supports “Palestinian” refugees and their descendants, the IDF said.

IDF ground, air and naval troops continue operations targeting and eliminating terrorists, their commanders and any Hamas operatives until we meet our goals—to eliminate Hamas and bring the hostages home. pic.twitter.com/P4tCtu1YBs — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 10, 2023

Dozens of Hamas Nazi terrorists from the Shejaya battalion in Khan Younis surrendered to IDF forces on Thursday. The terrorists were apparently too afraid to fight the IDF and die, Jewish Press reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority will control the Gaza Strip.

“First of all we will win in the south and then we will deal with the north”, Netanyahu said. “As a first step, we will push Hezbollah beyond the Litani River and later we will also have to take care of the organization itself. If we open two fronts we can find ourselves not winning decisively in either of them,” Netanyahu stated.

Netanyahu said Israel must bring humanitarian aid to Gaza so the military operation can continue. “If there is a humanitarian collapse in Gaza – I will not be able to manage this campaign,” he said. He also referred to the role the US has played and the attempts to pressure Israel to take the war in specific directions. “We are exerting counterpressure back in the US and in the relationship with the administration also through prime time interviews. There it’s not like it is in the studios here, they let you talk.”

“The difference between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority is only that Hamas wants to destroy us here and now and the PA wants to do it in stages. We cooperate with them against Hamas when it serves their interest and ours up to a certain limit. We decided a few months ago that we don’t want them to collapse so that Hamas does not rise up in Judea and Samaria as well.”

Netanyahu stated that the State of Israel will have sole responsibility for security in Gaza the day after the war. “Only the State of Israel will be responsible for the demilitarization of the Strip. The Gulf countries will invest in reconstruction and we will have to build an entity that does not want to destroy us, that will manage the civil administration there. We will allow anyone who wants to go out to do so. Today, Hamas does not allow this.”

Palestinian terrorists in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley have escalated their campaign against Israeli civilians and security forces in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre in the northwestern Negev, data published by Channel 14 News on Monday shows.

In the nine weeks since Hamas launched its cross-border attack from the Gaza Strip, the broadcaster counted 1,388 attacks in the disputed territories, including 569 cases of rock-throwing, 287 attacks with explosives, 143 Molotov cocktail assaults, and 70 terrorist shootings.

Three Israelis—a civilian, a soldier, and a Border Police officer—have been murdered in Judea and Samaria since Oct. 7. While left-wing NGOs blame “settler violence” for the escalation in Judea and Samaria, figures from the IDF and Israeli police show that violence against Arabs in the disputed territories has actually declined since Oct. 7.

Over 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists have been apprehended by the IDF and Shin Bet over the past month, the IDF announced Monday evening.

Since the end of the operational pause, the IDF and ISA apprehended approximately 140 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists in the Gaza Strip. Some voluntarily turned themselves in and were transferred by field interrogators from Unit 504 in the Intelligence Directorate and the ISA for further questioning.

In the past month, a total of over 350 Hamas terrorist operatives were apprehended by the IDF and ISA. In addition, over 120 Islamic Jihad terrorist operatives were apprehended. Overall, over 500 terrorist operatives were apprehended in the Gaza Strip and were transferred to Israeli territory for further questioning, Arutz Sheva reports.

