NBA G-League Player Arrested By FBI in Connection to 23 Year-Old Woman’s Disappearance

The FBI arrested an NBA G League player on Friday in connection with the kidnapping of a 23-year-old woman who went missing in Las Vegas on December 6th.

Chance Comanche, 27, a player for the Stockton Kings, which is the minor league affiliate for the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, was arrested on charges of kidnapping and is being held in Sacramento County Jail. He is not eligible for bail.

Following the news of his arrest, Comanche was released by the Stockton Kings.

The woman who was kidnapped was Marayna Rodgers, who was visiting Las Vegas while on a trip with friends.

The night before Rodgers arrived in Las Vegas, the Stockton Kings played in Henderson, Nevada, a 19-minute ride to Las Vegas.

A G League player from the Stockton Kings was arrested by the FBI in connection with a woman’s disappearance in Las Vegas 27-year-old Chance Comanche is now in custody facing kidnapping charges and has been released by the Stockton Kings pic.twitter.com/U7pGjIsv05 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 17, 2023

Per CBS:

The Stockton Kings, the Sacramento Kings G League affiliate, announced the release of Chance Comanche after he was arrested. Jail records show Comanche faces a felony charge, but it was not yet clear what he was being accused of. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail at around 12:37 p.m. Friday. He was arrested in Las Vegas by Las Vegas police and the FBI. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Comanche was transported to California’s capital city on Friday but it is unclear exactly when he was arrested. Comanche is expected to appear in Sacramento County court during the afternoon of December 19. He is ineligible for bail.

ESPN reported Sakari Harnden, 19, was also arrested in relation to the kidnapping case.

Harnden was arrested for first-degree kidnapping and detained on $500,000 bail.