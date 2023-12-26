Mysterious “Plane Seats” Wash Ashore in New Jersey (VIDEO)

Surfer Mathew Jacob made a mysterious discovery while checking out the surfing conditions in Margate, New Jersey.

While checking out the waves, Jacob spotted what appeared to be plane seats washed ashore.

Jacob took a video of his discovery and posted it on Instagram with the caption, “I think I just found plane seats washed up on the Jersey shore.”

Shortly after making the discovery, Jacob contacted the police, and detectives are now investigating the mysterious seats.

Many commentators on Jacob’s video quickly claimed the seats were from Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 or the wreckage of the TWA Flight 800.

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Jacob Perry (@matthewjperry)

Per The New York Post:

A beachcomber on the Jersey Shore stumbled upon a mysterious find — a row of attached metal seats that has now sparked some high-flying speculation online. Matthew Jacob was walking along the beach in Margate last week when he found the rusted seats that he believes are from a lost or forgotten airliner, according to his viral TikTok post. “I think I just found plane seats washed up on the Jersey shore,” he wrote on the video, which had rung up 1.3 million likes by Sunday afternoon. Speculation ran wild, with one commenter claiming, “I was on flight TWA 800 and remember sitting there” — a reference to the deadly 1996 crash off the coast of Long Island.

Mysterious set of metal seats washes up on Jersey Shore beach. https://t.co/J7ElQudKHv — WFUV News (@WFUVNews) December 22, 2023

A preliminary report from a local officer at the scene stated, “A detective did some further research and found that decommissioned railcar seats are typically stripped down to the metal parts and taken out to see and dumped to help build artificial reefs.”