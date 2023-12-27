Mysterious Fireball Explosion Spotted in Iowa Has Left Authorities With No Answers (VIDEO)

Residents in Council Bluffs, Iowa, heard a loud explosion on December 22nd, and authorities have no answers about where the explosion stemmed from.
Video footage of the explosion was obtained by WOWT 6 News and shows a fireball exploding in the sky.
A resident who went by Roz told WOWT, “All of a sudden, I heard this explosion and this concussion…It rattled the house.”
WATCH:
Mysterious Fireball Spotted Above Iowa
Look at the windshield pic.twitter.com/sF7D6E0LJ1
— Anthony Scott (@AnthonyScottTGP) December 27, 2023
Per WOWT:
Residents in northeast Council Bluffs said they heard a large explosion two nights ago.
Roz, who said he didn’t want to be identified for his personal safety, said footage he gave to 6 News captures the blast around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.
“All the sudden, I heard this explosion and this concussion,” he said. “It rattled the house.” Taking a closer look at the footage, you can see what appears to be a reflection of a fireball in a vehicle’s windshield.
Roz wasn’t the only one who told 6 News they witnessed it. Sixteen-year-old Graysen Newton said he was driving home when he saw a fireball around 15 to 20 feet above him. He said it was around the size of a basketball.
A mysterious explosion caused a stir in a Council Bluffs neighborhood earlier this week.
Joe Harris reports: https://t.co/xa5Nf2F9uN
— 6 News WOWT (@WOWT6News) December 23, 2023