Mysterious Fireball Explosion Spotted in Iowa Has Left Authorities With No Answers (VIDEO)

Residents in Council Bluffs, Iowa, heard a loud explosion on December 22nd, and authorities have no answers about where the explosion stemmed from.

Video footage of the explosion was obtained by WOWT 6 News and shows a fireball exploding in the sky.

A resident who went by Roz told WOWT, “All of a sudden, I heard this explosion and this concussion…It rattled the house.”

WATCH:

Mysterious Fireball Spotted Above Iowa Look at the windshield pic.twitter.com/sF7D6E0LJ1 — Anthony Scott (@AnthonyScottTGP) December 27, 2023

Per WOWT:

Residents in northeast Council Bluffs said they heard a large explosion two nights ago. Roz, who said he didn’t want to be identified for his personal safety, said footage he gave to 6 News captures the blast around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. “All the sudden, I heard this explosion and this concussion,” he said. “It rattled the house.” Taking a closer look at the footage, you can see what appears to be a reflection of a fireball in a vehicle’s windshield. Roz wasn’t the only one who told 6 News they witnessed it. Sixteen-year-old Graysen Newton said he was driving home when he saw a fireball around 15 to 20 feet above him. He said it was around the size of a basketball.