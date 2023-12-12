MUST WATCH: Kid Rock Tells Tucker Carlson Trump is “The Toughest Son of a B*tch on Earth”

Tucker Carlson dropped episode 48 of his show on X: The Tucker Carlson Encounter: Kid Rock

Singer Kid Rock is a staunch Trump supporter. He told Tucker that Trump is the greatest president we’ve ever had.

“He had this country firing on all cylinders while he was in office,” Kid Rock said of Trump.

Kid Rock called Trump “the toughest son of a bitch on earth.”

Kid Rock weighed in on how Trump is handling the indictments.

Trump has been indicted twice by the federal government (3 if you count a superseding indictment), once by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and once by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

“His spirits are always up and he’s always talking about his country. He’s always talking about this country and how he wants to win…I’ve never seen anybody who wants to win for this country like that. I don’t think we’ll ever see anything like it in our lifetime. I mean, he’s the greatest president we’ve had,” Kid Rock said.

WATCH: