MUST SEE: Bald Eagle Lands on Man’s Shoulder After Man Prayed for a Closer Look (VIDEO)

In Texas, a hunter found out that God not only answers prayers, but sometimes, He might even answer in an extraordinary way.

In a viral video making the rounds on social media, a hunter in Texas is seen giving his testimony on how God answered his prayer by getting a closer look at a bald eagle.

It all started when the hunter went out to hunt near a pond and spotted an eagle swooping down to catch a fish.

The man in the video then prayed, “Lord, I sure would like to get close to that eagle because sometimes I feel like you don’t always hear me but if you hear me today let me get close.”

He then turned the camera, which showed a bald eagle on his shoulder, and stated, “It doesn’t get closer than that.”

He later shared that the eagle flew in what looked like the infinity symbol as soon as it left his shoulder.

Per Viral Hog:

Well in my journey yesterday I came across this old pond way back in some national forest. After I climbed a hill, I saw a bald eagle swooping down to get a fish and fly all the way to the other side to eat his catch. He was about two hundred yards away… I thought to myself and even said it out loud, almost mockingly, ‘God, if you hear me, I sure would like to get close to that eagle. I know most times you don’t seem to hear me, but if you are listening, I want to get close to that eagle.’ Now what happened over the next few hours showed me I should be a little more specific in what I ask and a whole lot more respectful. I kinda forgot about the eagle and started making my way around the pond so when I looked up and only 10-15 feet away is this bald eagle looking right at me. I froze in complete disbelief and total shock. I sat there for a few minutes in total bliss thinking, ‘No one is gonna believe this,’ but God still wasn’t done. I went to get up to leave and that dang eagle flew up and landed on my arm. SCARED me to death! I actually swatted it away because I was so scared and freaked out, but then I had a sense of calmness come over me as I watched it fly and soar over the water almost making an infinity sign in his flight path and he came right back to me and this time I was calm and ready, trusting this is nothing but the lord. That eagle landed right on my shoulder. He sat there for well over an hour. GOD DID NOT DISAPPOINT. The eagle wasn’t harmed or anything of the sort and is still just as free as the day it was born.”

The Bible says, “Call unto me, and I will answer you and show you great and mighty things you do not know.”-Jeremiah 33:3