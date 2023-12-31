Muslim Leaders in America Expand Campaign to ‘Abandon Biden’ in 2024 Over U.S. Support for Israel

Muslim leaders are vowing to punish Joe Biden at the ballot box in 2024 over America’s continued support for Israel and because they are angry that Biden has not called for a ceasefire.

Even non-Muslim activists on the left are angry about this and may vote third party or stay home on election day as a result, but an organized boycott by Muslims could have a real effect on the election, especially in a state like Michigan.

This is one of the main reasons why the Biden administration keeps talking about Islamophobia.

CNBC reports:

Muslim leaders expand campaign to abandon Biden in 2024 over Israel-Hamas war Muslim leaders announced on Saturday that they are going national with an effort to dissuade voters from reelecting President Joe Biden in 2024 due to his failure to call for a cease-fire in Gaza. The #AbandonBiden campaign officially began earlier in December, led by Muslim leaders in swing states like Michigan, Minnesota and Arizona, who disapproved of Biden’s support for Israel’s counterattacks against Hamas. The counterattacks have come at the cost of tens of thousands of innocent Palestinian lives. Now, the coalition intends to expand the pressure campaign to all 50 states. “We will save America from itself, by punishing Biden at the ballot box,” said lead organizer Jaylani Hussein in a statement. The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment… “There is a likelihood that our votes may weaken the Democrats that the Republicans may win,” Hussein said. “We’re not fools about that.”

They seem serious about this.

Muslim community leaders from across the country will rally in Chicago on Saturday, calling for voters to drop their support for President Joe Biden because of his administration’s refusal to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. https://t.co/KLOdyhT16m — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) December 29, 2023

On Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. CDT, prominent Muslim leaders nationwide will unite for a significant national convention in Chicago, Illinois, to launch a 50-state #AbandonBiden campaign following months of Biden's material support of genocide. https://t.co/oduFHsan0J pic.twitter.com/nA1j9tnGOK — Alexandra Halaby (@iskandrah) December 30, 2023

If these voters follow through, it’ll be fascinating to see where it hurts Biden most.