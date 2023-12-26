Muslim Group “Doctors Against Genocide” Cancels Pro-Hamas Protest Against Israel Planned for INSIDE Holocaust Museum IN DC

After a fierce online backlash, a pro-Hamas Muslim group called Doctors Against Genocide canceled a planned a protest against Israel that was to be held Thursday morning inside the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. The group encouraged participants to get tickets for entry to the museum online (and to wear white coats/uniforms). Afterward, the protest would have moved to the nearby White House.

Members with the group had previously participated in a protest at the Capitol against Israel alongside several Democrat Congresswomen.

The group StopAntisemitism posted background information on Doctors Against Genocide:

Sickening – the newly formed “Doctors Against Genocide” plans to infiltrate the U.S. Holocaust Museum this Thursday (12/28) to demand Israel stop defending itself against Hamas terrorism. Who exactly is this group?

According to Roll Call, one of the founding members of DAG is Nidal Jboor a physician from Dearborn, MI.

Nidal Jboor is seen here speaking next to antisemites Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush, at an organized press conference from 12/7, demanding Israel stop attacking Hamas.

They were formed last month and focus solely on Israel

According to its website, DAG is a program of “Jetpac,” a 501c3 who “seeks to build a strong American Muslim political infrastructure and increase our community’s influence” Hamas has one goal – to murder Jews. For this physicians’ group to desecrate the Holocaust museum with their calls of a ceasefire (ie – for the Jewish nation to stop defending itself) is stomach churning.

Sickening – the newly formed “Doctors Against Genocide” plans to infiltrate the U.S. Holocaust Museum this Thursday (12/28) to demand Israel stop defending itself against Hamas terrorism. Who exactly is this group?

👉🏼 According to Roll Call, one of the founding members of DAG… pic.twitter.com/0wM5UrR7Tw — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 26, 2023

Doctors Against Genocide posted an update Tuesday morning canceling the Holocaust Museum protest, cynically saying the group just meant to express their “empathy” for victims of the Holocaust while bringing “awareness to the ongoing Genocide in Gaza”; “Important announcement regarding our action! We made a decision to cancel the event. We will be announcing future events with more detailed communication. As Doctors Against Genocide, we want to reemphasize our stance against all hate in all forms.”

Important announcement regarding our action!

We made a decision to cancel the event. We will be announcing future events with more detailed communication. As Doctors Against Genocide, we want to reemphasize our stance against all hate in all forms.#neveragainforall pic.twitter.com/XjmTO4mQoq — Doctors Against Genocide (@docstopgenocide) December 26, 2023

Jewish patients of doctors who are members of Doctors Against Genocide might want to seek care elsewhere, just in case.

The @docstopgenocide deleted this post and shut down the sign up form. That they organised this action to go inside the Holocaust Memorial museum exposes new despicable lows for the pro-Palestinian movement. I worry about any Jewish patients these ppl have. pic.twitter.com/FZMy7tI9Ge — Heidi Bachram 🎗️ (@HeidiBachram) December 26, 2023

On the Doctors Against Genocide website is a page on “Anti-Palestinian Racism” that explains “WHAT IS ANTI-PALESTINIAN RACISM?”.

“IT IS A FORM OF ANTI-ARAB RACISM THAT SILENCES, EXCLUDES, STEREOTYPES, ERASES, DEFAMES OR DEHUMANIZES PALESTINIANS OR THEIR NARRATIVES. ANTI-PALESTINIAN RACISM TAKES VARIOUS FORMS, INCLUDING:”

(Among the examples):

“DENYING THE NAKBA AND JUSTIFYING VIOLENCE AGAINST PALESTINIANS”

“FAILING TO ACKNOWLEDGE PALESTINIANS AS AN INDIGENOUS PEOPLE WITH A COLLECTIVE IDENTITY, BELONGING AND RIGHTS IN RELATION TO OCCUPIED AND HISTORIC PALESTINE;”

“DEFAMING PALESTINIANS AND THEIR ALLIES WITH SLANDER SUCH AS BEING INHERENTLY ANTISEMITIC, A TERRORIST THREAT/SYMPATHIZER OR OPPOSED TO DEMOCRATIC VALUES”

And if you do that, they will show up inside your Holocaust Museum and accuse Jews of genocide for defending themselves from Palestinians who waged the worst slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust on October 7.