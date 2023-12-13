Muslim Family Arrested for Assault on Minor Son After His Conversion to Christianity

A Nashville teen has been a victim of family violence due to his conversion from Islam to Christianity. The incident has led to the arrest of three members of his family on charges related to domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.

The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call for a welfare check at a residence on December 11, following concerns raised by the employer of the victim, Fox17 reported.

The young man, whose identity remains protected due to his minor status, had reportedly faced physical attacks from his immediate family upon revealing his change of religious faith.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officials found the juvenile with visible signs of abuse. According to the arrest warrant, the victim described a harrowing account of being repeatedly punched and spat upon by his mother, brother, and father.

The police report noted that his mother escalated the violence by using a knife to scratch the back of his right hand.

The victim also told police that during the assault, his family demanded he renounce his Christian faith and reassert his identity as a Muslim.

This ordeal continued until police intervention, at which point the boy was said to be in a state of shock, exhibiting a trembling demeanor and in desperate need of medical attention.

John Kadum (46) and Nick Kadum (29) were arrested and charged with domestic assault and bodily injury. Meanwhile, Rawaa Khawaji (57) faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Following the distressing incident, the trio was taken into custody without any further incidents reported.

According to Scoop Nashville, “a judicial commissioner set Nick and John’s bond at $2,000, and Rawaa’s bond was set at $15,000.”