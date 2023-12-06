Muckraker Report: Secret Chinese Staging Hotel Exposed in Colombia with Military-Aged Men Heading to Open US Border (VIDEO)

Muckraker.com released another explosive investigative piece on the illegal invasion of America.

This week Muckraker was in Colombia where he found a hotel packed with Chinese nationals and military-aged men. The hotel in Pasto, Colombia, was packed with Chinese nationals heading to America and eager to cross Joe Biden’s open border.

Thanks to Joe Biden there is an entire industry that sprouted up for foreign nationals headed to the United States where they will be showered with benefits and protected by the far-left America-last regime. Last year the US spent approximately $451 billion to take care of Joe Biden’s illegal invaders.

According to Muckraker:

In Pasto, Colombia, Muckraker found a hotel packed to the brim with military-aged Chinese nationals who were headed to the United States. During our stay at the Cabańas Rio Mayo Hotel, we were the only non-Chinese visitors. All of the signs posted around the hotel come with a Chinese translation, indicating that this is a common meeting place for people of Chinese origin. There are so many Chinese nationals headed to the US, that they have established dedicated hubs along their migration route such as this hotel. From this point, the Chinese will either cross the Darién Gap and trek up to the United States or will fly directly into Mexico if they have a visa.

Secret Chinese Hotel Exposed – MILITARY AGED US-BOUND CHINESE STAGING AT COLOMBIAN HOTEL, CHINESE POLICE IN AMERICA In Pasto, Colombia, Muckraker found a hotel packed to the brim with military-aged Chinese nationals who were headed to the United States. During our stay at the… pic.twitter.com/1cWS1otfkZ — Muckraker.com (@realmuckraker) December 5, 2023

** Please donate to Muckraker so they can continue their amazing reporting.

Muckraker’s Thomas Hicks also exposed the Chinese Blueprint for the invasion of America.