Mother Whose Son was Kidnapped by Terrorists, Killed in IDF Accident, Honors Troops

‘I know that everything that happened is nobody’s fault except that of Hamas’

An Israeli mother whose son was among those kidnapped by the terrorists of Hamas, and then was killed in an accident while Israel Defense Force soldiers were attacking the terror group, has sent a personal note to those soldiers.

She wanted them to know that no one blames the soldiers for the accident, and she knows “everything that happened is absolutely not your fault, and nobody’s fault except that of Hamas, may their name be wiped out and their memory erased from the earth.”:

There are no words to describe the strength of Iris Haim, the mother of Yotam who was held hostage by Hamas and was tragically killed by IDF soldiers in a horrific accident. Iris addressed the battalion involved in the tragic incident in which her son was killed: “Hello to… pic.twitter.com/lX1ALDD3DV — Tamar Schwarzbard (@TSchwarzbard) December 20, 2023

The Daily Wire documented the stunning message.

The report noted Iris Haim’s son, Yotam, was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, then died on Dec. 15 along with hostages Alon Shamriz and Saram Talalka when they were mistakenly seen as a threat by the IDF, which now is investigating what happened.

Haim recorded:

Hello to the Bislach Brigade, battalion 17. This is Iris Haim. I am Yotam’s mother. I wanted to tell you that I love you very much, and I hug you here from afar. I know that everything that happened is absolutely not your fault, and nobody’s fault except that of Hamas, may their name be wiped out and their memory erased from the earth. I want you to look after yourselves and to think all the time that you are doing the best thing in the world, the best thing that could happen, that could help us. Because all the people of Israel and all of us need you healthy. And don’t hesitate for a second if you see a terrorist. Don’t think that you killed a hostage deliberately. You have to look after yourselves because only that way can you look after us. At the first opportunity, you are invited to come to us, whoever wants to. And we want to see you with our own eyes and hug you and tell you that what you did — however hard it is to say this, and sad — it was apparently the right thing at that moment. And nobody’s going to judge you or be angry. Not me, and not my husband Raviv. Not my daughter Noya. And not Yotam, may his memory be blessed. And not Tuval, Yotam’s brother. We love you very much. And that is all.

