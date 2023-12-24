Palestinian Protest Chaos in New York – Pro-Hamas Protesters Interrupt Christmas Shopping on “Super Saturday” (VIDEO)

Palestinian protestors injected more chaos into the lives of New Yorkers on Saturday. Their goal was to prevent shoppers from enjoying their last-minute gift buying on “Super Saturday.”

Millions of people are expected to be shopping throughout the U.S. on Saturday. The Pro-Hamas crowd vowed there would be “no business as usual” during the “genocide.”

Daily Mail reported:

New York shoppers had their last-minute Christmas shopping hampered by pro-Palestine protestors, who vowed there would be ‘no business as usual during a genocide.’ Upwards of 142 million customers are expected to join in the ‘Super Saturday’ shopping spree today across America, however those in the Empire State had more to contend with than just the crowds. Huge crowds were seen moving down Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue, with another protest also hitting the largest shopping mall on Long Island, chanting: ‘The people are united.’

While families were trying to enjoy their Christmas shopping, protestors were in the streets marching, carrying cut-outs of Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu covered in what appeared to be blood.

“New York City you will learn, by the millions we’ll return.” They were chanting in the video.

“Free, free, free Palestine.” Repetitive chants were heard.

‼️BREAKING: Thousands of protestors have taken over the streets of Manhattan in support of Palestine! No Xmas as usual during a genocide! #ShutItDown4Palestine pic.twitter.com/TjueQXqArB — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) December 23, 2023

The group “Party for Socialism and Liberation” pushed for boycotts of stores that support or collaborate with Israel. Super Saturday was most likely chosen because it is supposed to be the second busiest day for Christmas shopping.