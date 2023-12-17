Mom Shares Moving Story After Successful Abortion Reversal: “I Can’t Imagine Life Without Him” (Video)

LiveAction News shared the moving story of a young woman who found herself pregnant after ending her relationship. Already a single mother of two, Sarah worried about having another child. Her worry and fear were compounded by the fact that the father of the baby told her, according to an interview with Heartbeat International, that he did not want the child.

Through tears, she explains that she took the abortion pill but immediately regretted it.

LiveAction News reports:

Sarah’s mind began to waver after she took the first drug of the abortion pill regimen, mifepristone, which works to deprive the developing child of nutrients by blocking the natural pregnancy hormone, progesterone. Sarah said she “immediately started crying.” Then, when she called the father of the child, he admitted to hoping that she would keep the baby. Sarah began searching to see if there was any way to possibly reverse the abortion pill and keep her child safe. The “abortion pill” is a common name for a set of two drugs: mifepristone and misoprostol. Mifepristone is taken first. Since it blocks the naturally occuring pregnancy hormone progesterone, administering progesterone to a woman after she takes mifepristone has enabled women to reverse its effects and potentially save their children. Sarah found the Abortion Pill Reversal (APR) hotline and within 15 minutes was able to get the progestrone she needed to take.

After an ultrasound at a local pregnancy resource center, she was relieved to find out that her baby was still alive.

“And I just felt so much hope that I could make it right,” she said. “And that was exactly what I needed in that moment because I was just feeling so regretful.”

Sarah shared her message for other women who find themselves in a similar position, saying, “If there’s a part of you that’s saying ‘this isn’t the right thing to do,’ listen to that part so you don’t end up regretting it.”

In June of 2020, Sarah’s healthy son James was born.

She said, “He was the piece I never knew was missing and I can’t imagine life without him.”

Watch: