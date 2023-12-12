Missouri Conservative Dr. Bob Onder Launches Campaign for Lt. Governor of Missouri

Former Missouri Senator Robert (Dr. Bob) Onder, a lifelong Missourian, launched his campaign for the Republican nomination for Lieutenant Governor of the State of Missouri.

Dr. Bob made the announcement on Monday. The staunch conservative politician finished his second term in the Missouri State Senate in January. Bob is a devoted husband, homeschool father of 6, businessman, and medical doctor.

Dr. Bob Onder is a true conservative in a sea of Missouri RINOs.

Bob received his MD from Washington University in St. Louis, and his JD from St. Louis University. Bob is a medical doctor who is board certified in Allergy-Immunology and Internal Medicine.

Bob has been endorsed by Missouri Right to Life and the NRA. He has earned 100% ratings from conservative groups such as the American Conservative Union and the NFIB.

Onder has worked for smaller government, tax reduction, and religious liberty. During his time in the senate he worked tirelessly to cut individual and small business taxes and end the personal property tax. He passed ride-share and professional licensing deregulation. He was the author of SB 5 in 2017 and 2019 “Heartbeat Bill” which Missouri Right to Life called the most important prolife bills in Missouri history. In 2018 he passed important school choice legislation. He was instrumental in the passage of the 2016 Constitutional Carry and 2019 Second Amendment Protection Act bills. He was the author of HB 1549, signed into law by Governor Matt Blunt in 2008, which was the strongest law in the country to fight illegal immigration, including outlawing sanctuary cities and “catch and release” of illegal aliens.

After his legislative career, Senator Onder remained involved in politics and public policy. He was a leader in grassroots opposition to the woke agenda, leading to the passage of 2023 legislaton to protect women’s sports and ban transgender mutilation of children. He does a twice-weekly radio commentary, “Dr. Bob’s Prescription,” on the St. Louis radio station Newstalk STL.

Bob has always stood with Missouri families and Missouri workers.

Bob will be great for Missouri. The Gateway Pundit is very familiar with Dr. Bob Onder. He is a true conservative. We need more like him in politics today!