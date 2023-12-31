Miraculous: Indiana Man Survives 6 Days in Truck Wreckage Before Being Found, Drank Rainwater to Survive

An Indiana man miraculously survived six days inside his wrecked car after he crashed into a creek on December 20th.

Matthew Reum, 27, defied the odds by enduring six days while trapped inside his crashed truck nestled in a creek beneath a highway in northwest Indiana.

According to first responders on the scene, Reum survived six days drinking nothing but rainwater.

Reum was discovered by two fishermen who were scouting for new fishing holes.

According to Sgt. Glen Fifield of the Indiana State Police, the two fishermen “touched the body, and the person turned their head and started talking to them. So, that got a little rise out of them.”

Reum was airlifted to a hospital in South Bend, where he is currently being treated for severe injuries.

911 dispatcher was “amazed” man trapped in truck for 6 days in Indiana was still alive https://t.co/P5ywws1Jmw pic.twitter.com/yIkcLcNomI — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) December 29, 2023

Per The Guardian:

Two fishers discovered an Indiana man – alive – inside the wreckage of his car after it crashed on 20 December, leaving the man stuck for six days. On Tuesday, Mario Garcia and his son-in-law Nivardo De La Torre had been looking for fishing holes when they discovered a vehicle in a shallow creek beneath an Interstate 94 bridge in Portage, Indiana, they said during a press conference on Tuesday evening. After discovering the car, the men looked into the mangled truck and found a body. “They touched the body, and the person turned their head and started talking to them. So, that got a little rise out of them,” Sgt Glen Fifield told the Associated Press. The man, 27-year-old Matthew Reum, reportedly told the fishers that he had crashed his car days earlier, but was unable to get to his cellphone to call for help, according to CBS News. The outlet said he suffered “potentially life-threatening injuries” and had been taken to Memorial hospital in South Bend.

Trapped in his crashed truck, an Indiana man is rescued after 6 days surviving on rainwater https://t.co/MP6tU4zzyb — The Associated Press (@AP) December 27, 2023

Sgt. Glen Fifield told the press, “It’s a miracle he’s alive.”