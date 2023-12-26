Mike Nussbaum, Actor In ‘Field of Dreams’ and ‘Men in Black,’ Dies At Age 99

At the age of 99, actor Mike Nussbaum, who appeared in “Men in Black” and “Field of Dreams,” has passed away.

According to the Associated Press, he was the oldest professional working actor in the U.S.

The New York Post reports:

Nussbaum died of natural causes in his Chicago home, just six days shy of his 100th birthday, according to his daughter, Karen. “He was a good father and a good man who raised us to care about other people and respect other people and care about justice,” Karen told the AP. A stage and screen actor and director, Nussbaum received a lifetime achievement award from the League of Chicago Theaters in 2019. At the time, he was proclaimed to be the oldest working member of Actors’ Equity.

Celebrities and fans took to social media to share their condolences

RIP Mike Nussbaum – a truly great actor of stage and screen – with stage his greatest love – I’ve seen him on stage all my life –

always pitch perfect in anything he ever did – and a true gentleman – Chicago Icon. pic.twitter.com/3oRlw8SUFP — John Cusack (@johncusack) December 24, 2023

Film Critics added their sentiments as well.

Chicago theater legend and film/TV character actor Mike Nussbaum has died just six days short of his 100th birthday. Credits include a number of David Mamet plays, “Fatal Attraction,” “Field of Dreams,” “House of Games,” “Men in Black,” “The X-Files.” Rest well good sir. pic.twitter.com/rnA5HHu1Mj — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) December 23, 2023

Farewell to the splendid Mike Nussbaum, the oldest working union actor in America. I first saw him in the ’84 Bway “Glengarry” as Aaronow, heartbreakingly funny Mamet patsy, lost on the difference between “talking” about a robbery and “speaking” about it. https://t.co/hezv76ToWP — Michael Phillips (@phillipstribune) December 23, 2023

Nussbaum’s first wife, Annette Brenner, passed away in 2003 after 56 years of marriage. The couple had three children: labor leader Karen, playwright/novelist Susan, and labor leader Jack. Susan died of pneumonia in 2022 at age 68.