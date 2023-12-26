Mike Nussbaum, Actor In ‘Field of Dreams’ and ‘Men in Black,’ Dies At Age 99

by
Mike Nussbaum/ Youtube

At the age of 99, actor Mike Nussbaum, who appeared in “Men in Black” and “Field of Dreams,” has passed away.

According to the Associated Press, he was the oldest professional working actor in the U.S.

The New York Post reports:

Nussbaum died of natural causes in his Chicago home, just six days shy of his 100th birthday, according to his daughter, Karen.

“He was a good father and a good man who raised us to care about other people and respect other people and care about justice,” Karen told the AP.

A stage and screen actor and director, Nussbaum received a lifetime achievement award from the League of Chicago Theaters in 2019. At the time, he was proclaimed to be the oldest working member of Actors’ Equity.

Celebrities and fans took to social media to share their condolences

Film Critics added their sentiments as well.

Nussbaum’s first wife, Annette Brenner, passed away in 2003 after 56 years of marriage. The couple had three children: labor leader Karen, playwright/novelist Susan, and labor leader Jack. Susan died of pneumonia in 2022 at age 68.

Sharika Soal
Sharika Soal is a former entertainment publicist and content creator most well known for her commentary on black culture. She has worked as a publicist for Interscope records, MTV and VH1. She later founded her own PR company called LadySoal PR.

You can email Sharika Soal here, and read more of Sharika Soal's articles here.

 

