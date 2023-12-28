Microsoft Buys Over 1,000 Acres of Farmland in Wisconsin

Microsoft Corp has just finalized its purchase of over 1,000 acres of farmland in Racine County, Wisconsin.

The 1,000 acres were part of three transactions totaling nearly $176 million.

Microsoft’s final transaction was the purchase of 407 acres, which included a pumpkin farm and a 9-acre corn maze in Mount Pleasant.

The massive land purchase is part of Microsft’s plan to invest nearly $1 billion in a data center in Mount Pleasant.

Per Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

Microsoft Corp. has completed its purchase of just over 1,000 acres of Racine County farm land that will be developed for data center facilities. The three transactions totaled nearly $176 million. The company paid the Village of Mount Pleasant $63.2 million for 400 acres on Braun Road and Durand Avenue, according to newly filed deeds. Also, Microsoft paid the village $36.5 million for 241 acres on County Highway H. Finally, the company bought 407 acres on Braun Road and Durand Avenue from Creuziger Farms Inc. for $76 million, according to the deeds posted online Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

The new data center is expected to hire 300 to 400 employees.