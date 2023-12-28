Microsoft Buys Over 1,000 Acres of Farmland in Wisconsin

Microsoft Corp has just finalized its purchase of over 1,000 acres of farmland in Racine County, Wisconsin.

The 1,000 acres were part of three transactions totaling nearly $176 million.

Microsoft’s final transaction was the purchase of 407 acres, which included a  pumpkin farm and a 9-acre corn maze in Mount Pleasant.

The massive land purchase is part of Microsft’s plan to invest nearly $1 billion in a data center in Mount Pleasant.

Per Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

The new data center is expected to hire 300 to 400 employees.

Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

