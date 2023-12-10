Michelle Obama Makes ‘Surprise’ Appearance at ‘American Symphony’ Premiere in Leather Corset



ka Goldring/Getty Images for Netflix

So this happened.

Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance at the ‘American Symphony’ premiere in New Orleans in a brown leather corset with her hair in a high ponytail.

How appropriate for a former First Lady.

“American Symphony takes its name from Batiste’s 2022 project. The Grammy-winning musician set out to create “an original symphony that reimagines the traditions of the classical form, bringing together an expansive and inclusive diaspora of music for a performance at storied Carnegie Hall.” The film documents his process as well as his wife’s battle with cancer, which they both believed to have been dormant,” Yahoo reported.

Yahoo reported:

Former first lady and national treasure Michelle Obama hit the red carpet last night for a screening of Netflix’s Jon Batiste documentary, American Symphony, in New Orleans, Louisiana. And while she’s not unfamiliar with the flashbulbs and the glamour that comes with a movie premiere (or state dinner), since she’s left her White House duties behind, Obama has shown off a more laid-back approach to her fashion choices and her combination of sumptuous leather corset and sky-high braided ponytail show just how much of a cool girl MObama is — and always has been. Obama and her husband, former President Barack Obama, co-produced the documentary, which chronicles Batiste’s wife, Suleika Jaouad, and her battle with cancer. Jaouad later served on Barack Obama’s Presidential Cancer Panel, the national advisory board of Family Reach, and the Bone Marrow and Cancer Foundation. Obama spoke at the screening last night and arrived on the carpet in a double-breasted brown leather jacket, which she paired with coordinating leather corset top and wide-leg pants. She wore her braids in a high ponytail and added a smoky eye and bold gold hoops for the occasion.

Michelle Obama needs a stylist.