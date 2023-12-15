Merry Christmas! Unhinged Leftist Group Kills Santa Claus (VIDEO)

Nothing is sacred to these people.

The latest leftist group to sh*t all over Christmas is The John Snow Project.

This year the John Snow Project published a holiday video where they kill Santa Claus.

Poor Santa died after he took a deep breath. Then he got COVID and died. Sorry, kids, no presents this year!

The John Snow Project is hoping this will push Americans to get the COVID vaccine. Even if they don’t work.

They’re still pushing the jab at the John Snow Project.

The John Snow Project is so over the top they could be a parody site. In one section that describe how “drinking water full of shit” spread Cholera in the 19th century.

And, of course, they compare that to COVID. They really are pushing COVID propaganda for Christmas. Nothing is sacred to these flakes.