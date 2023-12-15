Merry Christmas! Unhinged Leftist Group Kills Santa Claus (VIDEO)

by

Nothing is sacred to these people.
The latest leftist group to sh*t all over Christmas is The John Snow Project.

This year the John Snow Project published a holiday video where they kill Santa Claus.

Poor Santa died after he took a deep breath. Then he got COVID and died. Sorry, kids, no presents this year!

The John Snow Project is hoping this will push Americans to get the COVID vaccine. Even if they don’t work.

They’re still pushing the jab at the John Snow Project.

The John Snow Project is so over the top they could be a parody site. In one section that describe how “drinking water full of shit” spread Cholera in the 19th century.

And, of course, they compare that to COVID. They really are pushing COVID propaganda for Christmas. Nothing is sacred to these flakes.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

