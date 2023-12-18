The Media’s Claims about the Ramifications of Trump Presidency are Absurd. You Have to Hear Them! (Video)

The media is so desperate to stop Donald Trump it is now creating outrageous claims about his potential actions when he becomes President.  The problem is the claims are so outlandish, only the most sheltered blind liberal zombies will believe them.  In fact, the media’s latest idea that Trump will create “concentration camps and assassinate his rivals” are so out of line they are back firing on the media.

It’s another reason why Joe Biden is losing to President Trump in nearly every latest poll.  The people have lost all trust in the devious main stream media.

