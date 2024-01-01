MASSIVE Pro-Hamas Protesters March Towards Times Square to Ruin New Years for Millions of Fellow Americans

Evil Marxists never sleep.

A MASSIVE protest march of pro-Hamas, pro-Marxist activists marched to Times Square tonight to ruin New Years Eve for millions of fellow Americans.

They are marching in New York City on their way to the New Year’s celebrations.

– The massive Palestinian protest is still making their way up 6th Avenue towards Times Square, where NYC's New Years Eve celebration is about to start in roughly 20 minutes. It appears that this protest is well-organized and scheduled at least a few days in… pic.twitter.com/8sFrNZhblg — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 31, 2023

The horrible Marxists will not announce their protest location until 11 PM to “confuse police.”

Protest location will be revealed when the clock strikes 11. Possibly to confuse NYPD but then again NYPD is crawling everywhere in midtown. Also it’s funny when you search Times Square, you get a mix of propaganda fear mongering and Megan thee stallion performing. — Luis.Documents (@mfsgottenshook) January 1, 2024

The protest was well organized and scheduled days in advance.

