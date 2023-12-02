Marco Rubio Schools Code Pink Activist Medea Benjamin on the ‘Vicious Animals’ of Hamas (VIDEO)

Senator Marco Rubio was questioned by Code Pink activist Medea Benjamin this week about the war in Gaza.

Code Pink takes the far left position on this issue, which should come as a surprise to no one. Rubio gave Benjamin an education on the subject, pointing out that this is all happening because of what Hamas did on October 7th.

This is exactly how to deal with these people.

Townhall reports:

Watch: Marco Rubio Schools Pro-Hamas Code Pink Activist As She Calls for Ceasefire Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who has not been afraid to stand up for Israel and call out Hamas, has been trending over X on Thursday for how he handled a pro-ceasefire Code Pink activist on Wednesday. In the moments that he took to respond, Rubio boldly and accurately reminded that Hamas is to blame in all of this. Medea Benjamin was filmed asking Rubio “will you call for a ceasefire,” to which he unequivocally declared “no I will not,” adding “on the contrary.” As he asked “are you filming this,” he made sure to get as close to the camera as possible while he gestured and made clear “I want you guys to get this. I want them to destroy every element of Hamas, they can get their hands on. These people are vicious animals, who did horrifying crimes, and I hope that you guys post that.”… “Hamas knew this was gonna lead to this so Hamas has to stop building their military installations underneath hospitals.” Evidently not hearing a word of that, Benjamin charged “so you don’t care that 15,000 died, you don’t care about the babies that are getting killed every day?”

Watch the video below:

¡Las mismas ‘activistas’ que ilegalmente se tomaron la Embajada de Venezuela en EE.UU., hoy advocan por un cese al fuego! Los terroristas de Hamás son unos salvajes. pic.twitter.com/VuAVOSdBRt — Senator Marco Rubio (@SenMarcoRubio) November 30, 2023

Rubio even posted the audio from the encounter to his account.

Marco Rubio would be a lot more popular if this version of him showed up more often.