Man With Knife and Machete Arrested Outside the Capitol

USCP Officers Arrest Man with Machete & Knife outside the U.S. Capitol

December 27, 2023 Press Release Yesterday afternoon, United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers arrested a man who was carrying a machete and a knife on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol. “This is another example of the vigilance and strong intuition of our USCP officers,” said U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger. “I am proud of our cops who routinely work to keep everyone around the U.S Capitol safe.” On Tuesday, at approximately 4:15 p.m., a USCP officer saw a man pacing back and forth, then sit down on a ledge on the east side of U.S. Capitol. After witnessing the man’s strange behavior the officer approached the man. After speaking with him for a few minutes, the officer noticed a brick in the man’s pocket. The officer asked him to toss the brick to the side. After he complied, the man also pulled out a knife and placed the knife on the ledge. The officer called for backup and secured the knife. Then the officer noticed the handle of a machete under the man’s clothing. The officer drew his service weapon and ordered the man to put his hands up. The man complied and officers were able to safely take the machete away from the man and make the arrest. The suspect has been identified as 23 year old Jose Leonardo Marquez of no fixed address. While the investigation continues, it is not yet clear what Marquez was doing in Washington, D.C. At this time, there is no evidence that Marquez was targeting Members of Congress. So far he is being charged with Carrying a Dangerous Weapon and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.

