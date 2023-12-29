Maine Secretary of State Who Took Trump Off Ballot, Was Invited to The White House in March and June

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Shenna Bellows, the Democrat Secretary of State of Maine, removed President Trump from Maine’s 2024 presidential election ballot.

White House visitor logs reveal Bellows was invited to the White House to meet Biden on March 22, 2023.

Bellows was invited to the White House for a Women’s History Month event.

During her time at the event, she snapped a photo with Biden and later posted it to her Facebook with the caption, “Birthday jaunt to DC for a Women’s History Month event at the White House yesterday and walking around today.”

The post continued, “Amazing to meet President Biden.”

LOOK:

Here is the White House visitor log:

Per Maine.gov:

On Wednesday Secretary of State Shenna Bellows visited the White House for a Women’s History Month celebration. Secretary Bellows is Maine’s 50th Secretary of State over the state’s 203 year history, but only the first woman to hold the position. “It was an honor to join President Biden, Vice President Harris and amazing female leaders from around the country to celebrate Women’s History Month at the White House yesterday,” said Secretary Bellows. “I hope to someday see the last of the ‘firsts’ like myself, but as we continue to see these groundbreaking leaders in new positions of power, I look forward to celebrating them as part of our nation’s history.” Other guests at the event, hosted by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, were many members of Congress and a fellow Secretary of State, Elaine Marshall of North Carolina. Secretary Marshall was North Carolina’s first female Secretary of State.

Bellows also visited the White House just a few months later to visit Biden’s Special Assistant Justin Vail.

LOOK:

Issue One Reform appeared to organize her seocnd trip on June 6th.

It was a privilege hosting this crosspartisan group of election officials and poll workers from around the country this week. Congress must invest in elections as critical American infrastructure @IssueOneReform #FacesofDemocracy #ProtectElectionWorkers pic.twitter.com/6vAB2w4DqR — Elise Wirkus (@wirk_it) June 8, 2023

Yes! That was such a powerful part of our trip to DC. Democrats, Republicans and nonpartisan elections officials united on issues of protecting election workers and finding critical election infrastructure. https://t.co/rsCtHXyoDQ — Shenna Bellows (@shennabellows) June 8, 2023

According to Influence Watch, Issue One, Reform is “An organization that advocates for restricting election-related speech activity. It also seeks to restrict lobbying on local, state, and federal levels. While it purports to be bipartisan and works with former centrist Republican lawmakers, the group is associated with the Democracy Alliance network of liberal mega-donors, which classifies Issue One as a “recommended organization.”

The organization has previously been supported by Jonathan Soros, the son of liberal mega-donor George Soros.

Since the 2020 election, there’s been a massive election disinformation campaign led by former President Trump and his allies, which made election officials the targets of threats and intimidation. It’s time to protect those who protect our elections: https://t.co/JuwP6CcGq6 pic.twitter.com/DCoLsMHJwq — Issue One (@IssueOneReform) June 21, 2022

Bellows has not been shy when it comes to showing her support for the Biden administration and her disdain towards Trump; take a look at some of her posts on X:

Excited to vote for Biden and Harris. Also the rest of the debates should be virtual. Worrying about pink eye and coughing or sneezing distracts from the real issues. — Shenna Bellows (@shennabellows) October 8, 2020