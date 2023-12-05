Loud Fart Erupts: John Kerry’s Speech on Climate Change Overshadowed by Audible Call to Reduce Personal Methane Contributions (VIDEO)

by

In an ironic twist at the Climate Change Conference in Dubai, John Kerry, the Biden regime’s climate envoy, may have inadvertently highlighted the need for personal methane reduction in a manner most unexpected.

There’s a saying that “actions speak louder than words,” and Kerry, an ardent proponent of reducing emissions, might have taken this quite literally.

A loud fart sound can be heard as the former secretary of state was lecturing about the climate scam, the New York Post reported.

“I find myself getting more and more militant because I do not understand how adults who are in a position of responsibility can be avoiding responsibility for taking away those things that are killing people on a daily basis…” Kerry asserted, just before the crude sound of passing gas echoed over the microphone. The crowd, seemingly oblivious to the interruption, broke into applause.

CNN’s Becky Anderson, Managing Editor of CNN Abu Dhabi, sitting to Kerry’s right, was caught off-guard. She quickly turned her head aside and subtly covered her mouth – perhaps in anticipation of any olfactory assault.

Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, maintained his composure, nodding and shifting his gaze as if deeply contemplating Kerry’s words.

Unfazed, Kerry continued, “And the reality is that the climate crisis and the health crisis are one and the same.”

John Kerry is a walking climate crisis.

Kerry farts at 0:34 seconds into this clip

Jim Hᴏft
